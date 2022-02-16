Why So Many Legal Tech Companies Have Set Up Shop in Texas

Moving to a cheaper city comes with a pay cut at many tech companies, including Google, Twitter and Meta. But in a hot talent market, there’s another way to handle moves to cheaper locales. Instead of embracing geo-neutral pay, some tech companies just let things even out gradually. Executives...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state will provide more...
The explosion in popularity of ride sharing and food delivery apps means that gig work, or contract work, has become a much more common form of employment across the country. But the mass exodus of workers from the retail industry over the course of the pandemic means many companies are now also hiring gig workers for in-house tasks like stocking shelves, assembling displays and packing online orders.
Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
The all-American hamburger often is not. U.S. cattle ranchers may not have had a hand in producing the cattle for burgers billed as American, and Willie Nelson's Farm Aid wants to change that. "Have you ever noticed 'Product of the USA' on the label of beef in the grocery store?...
Executives at IBM IBM, +0.65% referred to the company’s older workers as “dinobabies” in internal email correspondence, according to a new age-discrimination lawsuit. These emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company. The lawsuit, with its origins in 2018, started after IBM eliminated jobs for more than 20,000 U.S. employees over the age of 40, representing 60% of its total job cuts in the U.S. during those years, according to ProPublica.
The coronavirus pandemic has spurred millions of people to quit their jobs to spend more time at home, become their own boss or pursue their dream career, among other reasons. This phenomenon – often referred to as "The Great Resignation" – has dominated conversations in recent months, and new research from Google based on its search trends suggests that this quitting wave is reaching other continents.
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: IBM’s age-discrimination case, pay cuts versus raise caps, and employees’ comfort with returning to the office. —Amber Burton, reporter (email | twitter) The IBM case study: Building a young and vibrant workforce? You might also be participating in age discrimination. IBM...
Tango Card hired Christine Habeeb as chief legal officer. Habeeb is the Seattle-based fintech's first-ever top lawyer. She previously served as a senior corporate counsel at Amazon. A former senior lawyer for Amazon.com Inc. has taken up the reins of the legal department at Seattle-based fintech firm Tango Card Inc.
For women and people of color who are entrepreneurs, finding funding for their start-ups has been a struggle, especially since the start of the pandemic. According to Crunchbase, as of July 2021, Black female startup founders had only received 0.34% of the total venture capital spent in the U.S. Lamont Young, head of digital and customer experience at Citizens, says that lack of accessibility to capital and mentorship are "critical" hindrances to closing the minority VC gap.
Fieldfisher has launched a dedicated unit in Berlin for legal tech and operations, targeting and anticipating growth in the mass litigation market in Germany. The unit, Fieldfisher X, launches with 10 professionals, including five lawyers and three partners, in legal tech, data science, operations and litigation, the firm said in a statement on Friday. It expects the unit to grow to 50 people within the coming months,
Law firms are increasingly turning to their marketers, third parties and technology to help market the firm and spur client development. To keep pace with this heightened marketing trend, law firm financial and practice management software provider SurePoint announced on Wednesday it acquired Cole Valley Software, developer of law firm client relationship management (CRM) software company ContactEase for an undisclosed sum.
Large law firms did a better job collecting their bills last year, helping realization rates rise in 2021 and contributing to one of the strongest years on record in the legal industry. Whether firms have any room to improve realization this year partly depends on demand during the rest of...
Dan Vorhaus is RxDefine's first general counsel. He previously was McKinsey's managing counsel of data and assets. RxDefine also recently hired Abbvie's Nicholas Lawrence as director of compliance. McKinsey & Co. veteran Dan Vorhaus has come aboard as the legal chief of RxDefine, a Miami-based startup whose telemedicine software lets...
Next Gen Foods says this is the largest Series A ever raised by a plant-based meat company, based on data from PitchBook. TechCrunch first covered Next Gen Foods when it raised a $10 million seed round in February 2021, and then a $20 million extension just five months later. The...
Legion Technologies has hired Amer Moorhead as general counsel. Moorhead most recently was legal chief at Tradeshift. Legion has raised $85.5 million in four funding rounds. Photo credit: ShutterstockLegion Technologies, whose software helps companies maximize labor efficiency while increasing employee engagement, has appointed Amer Moorhead as senior vice president and general counsel.
Fenwick & West and Wilson Sonsini matched Milbank's associate compensation scale on Friday. Wilson Sonsini and Gunderson Dettmer are offering market-topping salaries for senior associates. The activity could further motivate other law firms that have been holding out. Several California law firms have jumped into the associate compensation foray, nearly...
Comments / 0