ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why So Many Legal Tech Companies Have Set Up Shop in Texas

By Victoria Hudgins
Law.com
 2 days ago

With its central location to various parts of the United States and...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

No more familiar faces at the checkout? Why stores are hiring gig workers.

The explosion in popularity of ride sharing and food delivery apps means that gig work, or contract work, has become a much more common form of employment across the country. But the mass exodus of workers from the retail industry over the course of the pandemic means many companies are now also hiring gig workers for in-house tasks like stocking shelves, assembling displays and packing online orders.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
NBC Connecticut

The Great Reshuffle: Companies Are Reinventing Rules as Employees Seek Remote Work, Flexible Hours and Life Beyond Work

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
IMMIGRATION
MarketWatch

IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

Executives at IBM IBM, +0.65% referred to the company’s older workers as “dinobabies” in internal email correspondence, according to a new age-discrimination lawsuit. These emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company. The lawsuit, with its origins in 2018, started after IBM eliminated jobs for more than 20,000 U.S. employees over the age of 40, representing 60% of its total job cuts in the U.S. during those years, according to ProPublica.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#The Lone Star State
NBC Philadelphia

The 10 Most-Searched Jobs in the U.S., According to Google — and How Much They Pay

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred millions of people to quit their jobs to spend more time at home, become their own boss or pursue their dream career, among other reasons. This phenomenon – often referred to as "The Great Resignation" – has dominated conversations in recent months, and new research from Google based on its search trends suggests that this quitting wave is reaching other continents.
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

Ex-Amazon Lawyer Joins Fintech Startup Tango Card as First-Ever Legal Chief

Tango Card hired Christine Habeeb as chief legal officer. Habeeb is the Seattle-based fintech's first-ever top lawyer. She previously served as a senior corporate counsel at Amazon. A former senior lawyer for Amazon.com Inc. has taken up the reins of the legal department at Seattle-based fintech firm Tango Card Inc.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NBC Connecticut

Why Mentorship and Access to Capital Are ‘Critical' Keys to Closing the VC Gap for Entrepreneurs of Color

For women and people of color who are entrepreneurs, finding funding for their start-ups has been a struggle, especially since the start of the pandemic. According to Crunchbase, as of July 2021, Black female startup founders had only received 0.34% of the total venture capital spent in the U.S. Lamont Young, head of digital and customer experience at Citizens, says that lack of accessibility to capital and mentorship are "critical" hindrances to closing the minority VC gap.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Fieldfisher Launches Mass Litigation and Legal Tech Unit in Germany

Fieldfisher has launched a dedicated unit in Berlin for legal tech and operations, targeting and anticipating growth in the mass litigation market in Germany. The unit, Fieldfisher X, launches with 10 professionals, including five lawyers and three partners, in legal tech, data science, operations and litigation, the firm said in a statement on Friday. It expects the unit to grow to 50 people within the coming months,
BUSINESS
Law.com

SurePoint Acquires ContactEase, Eyeing Midsize Firms' Demand for Marketing Tech

Law firms are increasingly turning to their marketers, third parties and technology to help market the firm and spur client development. To keep pace with this heightened marketing trend, law firm financial and practice management software provider SurePoint announced on Wednesday it acquired Cole Valley Software, developer of law firm client relationship management (CRM) software company ContactEase for an undisclosed sum.
SOFTWARE
Law.com

Big Law Realization Rates Have Grown. How Can Firms Keep Up the Progress?

Large law firms did a better job collecting their bills last year, helping realization rates rise in 2021 and contributing to one of the strongest years on record in the legal industry. Whether firms have any room to improve realization this year partly depends on demand during the rest of...
ECONOMY
Law.com

McKinsey Lawyer Heads to Medical Startup to Lead Legal Team

Dan Vorhaus is RxDefine's first general counsel. He previously was McKinsey's managing counsel of data and assets. RxDefine also recently hired Abbvie's Nicholas Lawrence as director of compliance. McKinsey & Co. veteran Dan Vorhaus has come aboard as the legal chief of RxDefine, a Miami-based startup whose telemedicine software lets...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Lawyer With Deep In-House Experience Takes Legal Reins at Software Startup

Legion Technologies has hired Amer Moorhead as general counsel. Moorhead most recently was legal chief at Tradeshift. Legion has raised $85.5 million in four funding rounds. Photo credit: ShutterstockLegion Technologies, whose software helps companies maximize labor efficiency while increasing employee engagement, has appointed Amer Moorhead as senior vice president and general counsel.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy