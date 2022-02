When I first went off to college, I couldn't fathom eating a meal alone in a dining hall — let alone traveling out of the country solo. Fast-forward around five years, and I found myself working my first full-time job at a travel website. About a year into my career, I was asked to go on my first-ever work trip, which, in many ways, felt like a rite of passage. The only caveat? I would be flying solo, and I didn't know any other person in attendance, nor would I end up meeting them until we were settled into our first destination.

