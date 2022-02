Gathering every four years in (mostly) friendly competition, the Olympics are a goal for athletes around the globe, a chance to showcase their skills on the world’s largest stage. Of course there is the politics involved — how did Beijing get the Olympics when they didn’t have real snow to ski on and was it just a coincidence that the Olympic flame was lit by a Uyghur athlete when China has sent millions of Uyghurs to “re-education”...

TENNIS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO