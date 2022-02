With so many changes on our minds throughout the pandemic, there is no shortage of misconceptions that frustrate our industry. One myth at the top of that list, as we talk to our Imperial Dade customers across the country, is that foam packaging is banned everywhere. That is simply not true. However, there are some areas of the country that do have bans on foam packaging and other plastic products. With that in mind, I reached out to Paul Krachuk, who has been one of our go-to people as we look to help our restaurant and hospitality customers respond to the ever-changing laws in their local jurisdictions.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO