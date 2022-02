No. 3 Arizona drew one step closer to an outright regular-season Pac-12 title on Saturday night by outlasting Oregon 84-81 in a game that was more dramatic than expected. An Oregon team that lost by 24 at lowly Arizona State two nights before provided the Wildcats all they could handle before failing to get a potential game-tying shot off on its final possession while trailing by three.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO