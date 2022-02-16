State ag leaders to vote on swine health proposal

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – The University of Minnesota is looking to build a $220 million advanced agricultural research complex in Mower County. “The collaborative vision fueling this project creates an extraordinary opportunity: unmatched preparation for students as they work toward productive careers, a platform for new world-class discovery and an engine that will drive strong economic outcomes for all Minnesotans,” says U of M President Joan Gabel. “The University of Minnesota has been a leader in ag-innovation since our first days over 170 years ago. We’re proud of that legacy but we know we must continue to invest in this work and deliver practical and visionary solutions. The Future of Advanced Agriculture Research in Minnesota (FAARM) project exemplifies exactly that.”

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO