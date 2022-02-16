ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Lee Rainwater

Herschel Lee Rainwater, 90, passed away February 8, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Herschel was born in Liberty, Kentucky on October 16, 1931, the son of Alfred and Artie Sapp Rainwater. Herschel was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Helen; daughter Donna; brothers Charles, Robert and Buell Rainwater; and sisters Bernice Helm and Myrtle Helm. Herschel grew up in West Union, Ohio. He is survived by sons David and Eugene and daughter Lisa; brothers Russell Rainwater, Seaman, Ohio; Otis (Gail) Rainwater, Decatur, Alabama; sisters Norma Reed, Owensboro, Kentucky; and Alma (Neil) Grooms, Clarksville, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Herschel retired from a long career in the U.S. Army, serving in many locations, the Korean War (1950); Pennsylvania; Furth, Germany; Ft. Leonard Wood, MO; Ft. Dix, NJ; Munich, Germany; Ft. Riley, Kansas; the Vietnam War (1970); retiring in 1977 at The Presidio in San Francisco, California at the rank of Command Sergeant Major. After retiring, Hershel lived in Fair Oaks, California. Herschel will be buried at Fair Oaks Cemetery in Fair Oaks, California. Herschel will be greatly missed by his family.

