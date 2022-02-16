ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, NY

Woman allegedly used PPP loan to hire hitman

By Cameron Jenkins, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDr0v_0eGFSYbY00

( The Hill ) — A Florida woman was placed under arrest and is facing charges after police say she used funds from a COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan to hire a hitman.

9-year-old girl killed as man tries to shoot robber at ATM, police say

Authorities in Miami say Jasmine Martinez, 33, used part of a $15,000 PPP loan to pay a hitman who allegedly shot and killed Le’Shonte Jones, 24, in front of her home last year.

Martinez reportedly received the loan on April 20, 2021, and withdrew $10,000 of it from her account just days before Jones was shot to death. Police have separately arrested Javon Carter, who they believe was the hitman , The New York Times reported.

Woman followed into NY apartment, stabbed more than 40 times, police say

An arrest warrant dated Feb. 9 detailed that Martinez was arrested along with Romiel Robinson, who is believed to be in a relationship with Martinez, on charges of conspiracy to murder and first-degree murder, according to The Miami Herald.

Carter’s arrest was announced by Miami police last week. He was charged with first-degree murder in Jones’s case and the attempted murder of Jones’s 3-year-old daughter, who was reportedly grazed by bullets at the time, The Times reported.

Hoosick Falls police officer dies in car crash

Police found a video on Carter’s phone that showed him counting money just hours after Jones’s death, saying “just another day in the office,” the news outlet noted.

Martinez’s lawyer, Fallon Zirpoli, released a statement Tuesday night denying her client’s involvement in the incident, according to the Times.

Dogs attack girl, mom in NYC lobby, police say

“[Martinez] has always denied any involvement in this tragedy since the first time law enforcement approached her last summer,” Zirpoli reportedly said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Hitman#Murder#The New York Times#The Miami Herald
NEWS10 ABC

Man indicted for murder in fatal Rotterdam stabbing

A man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing that happened on Curry Road in Rotterdam on January 1. The Schenectady County District Attorney's Office said Christopher Smith-Wadsworth, 30, of Schenectady has been charged with the murder of Sutlesh Girdharry, 24, of Schenectady
ROTTERDAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Man arrested for gun-related warrants

On Tuesday, Jajuan Carden, 32, of Albany was arrested on North Third Street between Walter Street and Broadway, for two outstanding warrants related to gun violence. Police said, Carden, was wanted in connection to his involvement in the 2021 shots fired incident and failure to appear on a previous related gun violence incident from 2019.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy