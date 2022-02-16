ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Boy Uses Woman's Venmo to Transfer Thousands After Saying He Lost Parents

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The woman said a few days after letting the boy use her phone, she was notified of money transfers of close to $4,000 that she had not...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Florida Woman Paid Hitman to Kill TSA Agent Using Pandemic Small Business Loan: Cops

A man accused of the contract killing of a Transportation Security Administration employee last year was paid by a woman with money meant to keep her small business afloat during the pandemic, according to court records. Jasmine Martinez, the self-described owner of a one-woman beauty salon, was given a $15,000 federal payroll protection loan last April. Just days before the hit on security officer Le’Shonte Jones was allegedly carried out by ex-convict Javon Carter, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday, Martinez withdrew more than two-thirds of the loan. It remains unclear whether she was in fact the owner of a beauty business, but police said they believed Martinez used the funds to pay Carter to fatally shoot Jones on her doorstep on May 3, 2021. Martinez, who has denied any involvement in the slaying, allegedly nursed a long-standing grudge against Jones after several negative interactions, according to detectives. She was arrested, along with Carter and a third man, Romiel Robinson, earlier this month.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Wesh#Foster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WFLA

Pasco County mom arrested for giving child meth, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County mom was arrested Saturday after she allegedly gave a 14-year-old boy methamphetamine, according to deputies. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Cheryl Ann Asiq, 38, gave the teen meth on three separate occasions between Thursday and Saturday. Deputies said the woman would hold the foil containing the […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested After 100 Pairs of Pilfered Ladies’ Underwear Found in His Home

A man was arrested in Kentucky earlier this week after authorities found roughly 100 pairs of stolen women’s undergarments in his home, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday. John Hawkins III has been charged with seven counts of burglary after “a lengthy investigation,” according to the police. Hawkins is suspected of “burglarizing multiple homes and removing only women’s underwear,” the department said in a Facebook post. He was arrested after new information came to light regarding a string of thefts across the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park, a residential village with many elderly tenants. A search warrant for Hawkins’ home turned up “approximately 100 pairs of women's underwear and bras,” the police said. He was taken into custody without incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: If the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, my kids will have a school life tragically similar to mine

2008 was a whirlwind year. The economy was in meltdown, America was on the cusp of electing its first Black president and I was graduating high school. Of course, we did elect Barack Obama that year, with my home state of Florida helping to put him over the top. In that same election, Florida voters also decided to deny people like me the right to marry whom we loved — in essence, making us second-class citizens. That was Amendment 2, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman (and is still in the Florida Constitution).That was...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
799K+
Followers
83K+
Post
753M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy