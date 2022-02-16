ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian Skier Barred From Olympics After Positive Banned Substance Test

By Aaron McDade
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has been barred after she tested positive for three banned substances, the International Testing Association said...

