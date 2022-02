After a successful exhibition at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the new NASCAR Cup Series will start its season on Sunday with the 2022 Daytona 500. It's the most famed event in stock car racing and will feature 43 drivers in the Daytona 500 field. It's also one of the toughest races of the season for NASCAR DFS players because of the unpredictability of superspeedway racing.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO