NFL

Report: Giants' Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll creating 'fun' environment

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtUmS_0eGFRiW900

The New York Giants have endured many downs over the past decade, which has led to a tough working environment in East Rutherford.

Due to the constant turnover, employees and staff around the team’s facility have found themselves in a relentless cycle of meeting and adjusting to new people. And while respect has always flowed from one side to the other, the lack of stability has been trying.

Following the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman and the termination of head coach Joe Judge, the team’s employees are once again dealing with change. This time however, the arrival of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll has led to a more positive environment.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the new leading duo are very “hands-on” with the team’s employees, leading to a more pleasant vibe.

This news is not necessarily a knock on Gettleman, Judge, Pat Shurmur or even Ben McAdoo, but more a testament to the change in personalities that now run the show.

Gettleman was viewed in public as blunt and standoffish, while Judge ran a tight ship — especially with his coaches. And although he did go out of his way to procure large Christmas bonuses for the team’s support staff, he was far less interactive than Schoen and Daboll appear to be.

If the Giants truly wish to change their culture, Schoen and Daboll are going about it the right way. And early returns sound positive.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#American Football#The New York Giants#The New York Post
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

2022 NFL first round mock draft: NY Jets make surprise pick at No. 4

New York Jets address both sides of the football in 2022 NFL first-round mock draft. The 2021 NFL season is officially over after the Los Angles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl by a score of 23-20. With the draft order now set, it’s time to turn the attention to the offseason, and most importantly, the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

