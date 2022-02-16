Donald Trump's Ex-Accounting Firm 'Valuable Source' to Fraud Investigations—Legal Experts
Mazars, the accounting firm Trump used for years, cut ties with his company because it could no longer vouch for 10 years of financial...www.newsweek.com
Mazars, the accounting firm Trump used for years, cut ties with his company because it could no longer vouch for 10 years of financial...www.newsweek.com
Oh If a financial institution fires a client that means they don’t like where the money is coming from, and doesn’t trust it. Trumps been fired!!! 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Trump said he wish Mazars had the courage to fight it out. Everyone is not willing to help cover up your criminal activities so you can stay on top. What goes up eventually comes down.
Now that Mazars has cut ties with trump, banks can call in their loans. No legitimate bank will touch him. Let the implosion begin.
Comments / 192