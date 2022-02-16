ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Photos Show Over $1.6 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at Texas Border

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Our officers remain committed to keeping our borders secure," Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry said in a...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 18

Don’t Tread On Me67
3d ago

Yea yea yea. Think about the billions of dollars worth that made it through those check points… for sure it’s happened. That’s why it’s being tried now. Wake up America? Your Democrats support all this.

Reply(2)
17
JWisenstein
3d ago

US Customs and Border Patrol. Don’t they work for Biden? I thought Abbott said “The Borders are Open” and it was him, his DPS and National Guard stopping drugs at our border. Go figure!!

Reply
4
WildCard64
3d ago

There is ALOT of drugs coming into Texas...need to get the Treatment options/facilities opened.💖🙏🌱

Reply
3
