Q&A With Vivian U

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said. The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will...
OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks...
CORFU, Greece, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Firefighters battling for a third day a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy recovered on Sunday the body of a passenger listed as missing, Greek authorities said. It is the first reported fatality after rescuers managed to take at least 281...
A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the 10th Street Beach, and two individuals inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has just made history by becoming the most decorated Black athlete in the Winter Olympics. Meyers Taylor, 37, won bronze at Beijing 2022 on Saturday. The win also made her the most decorated female Olympic bobsledder. The title was previously held by Shani Davis who had four medals.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday said of the current build-up of troops at the Ukrainian border that it appeared "Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine" and stressed that while it is not too late for Moscow to change course against an armed attack, there is a "new normal in European security."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Western leaders gathered at a security conference in Munich on Saturday that he wants sanctions to be imposed against Russia before any potential invasion of his country, not after. "You're telling me that it's 100% that the war will start in a couple of days....
(CNN) — A woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded to a shooting call near Northeast 55th Avenue and Hassalo Street in the city's Rose City Park neighborhood around 8 p.m. Officers arrived...
