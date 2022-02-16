ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bob Saget Autopsy Reveals Trauma Similar to 'Baseball Bat to the Head'—Doctor

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Neurosurgery and concussion specialists have commented on the autopsy conducted after the comedian's death in...

Comments / 41

FIRELOCKER
3d ago

pcr test do not detect covid! Even the inventor of the pcr test has been saying this for years. it's all a lie they calibrated the test using a sample of the "coronavirus" which is a common cold. There is not pandemic there never was! What we do have though are "crimes against humanity"

Reply(12)
14
go Brandon
1d ago

listen all the ones that know the elite plans end up dead just like the late Kobe Bryant he was going after big pharma drug companies and look what happened

Reply(1)
7
Sinjin Atmos
2d ago

he didnt fall then place himself in bed....100 bucks says the security footage goes missing

Reply
20
Newsweek

