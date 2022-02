The SDTC program offers startups at seed, growth and scale-up stages funding for projects that can potentially move the needle on clean tech, through partnerships with agencies and companies across public and private sectors. The funding they provide does not require that the startup hand over any equity, nor is it a loan with repayment expectations. Instead, it’s essentially a contract with measurable outcomes and deliverables set out by the SDTC and its partners, with access to the funding reliant on meeting those goals.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO