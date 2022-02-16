ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Dollar Lost 7.5% Of Its Value Last Year, But These Stocks Are Benefiting

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation in the U.S. is becoming a major concern. The consumer price index published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics rose 7.5% in January 2021, ahead of Wall Street estimates, marking the largest year-on-year increase in over 40 years. The inflation rate accelerated from levels of around 7% in December. The...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Why Did Carnival Stock Rally Last Week?

Carnival stock (NYSE: CCL), the largest cruise line operator in the U.S., has seen its stock rise by about 10% over the last week. This compares to the broader S&P 500, which declined by almost 2% over the same period, following higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data and the prospect of sizable rate hikes in the coming months. So why have Carnival and other cruising stocks done well recently? Although there don’t appear to have been too many company-specific factors driving Carnival higher, rival Royal Caribbean recently published Q4 2021 results and indicated that it saw strong trends for the second half of 2022, with bookings trending around historical ranges at higher prices, boding well for profitability. Moreover, with cruise stocks remaining depressed below 2019 levels, investors are probably buying in, as the markets prioritize real-economy sectors and re-opening plays over interest-rate sensitive growth stocks in the current environment.
STOCKS
pymnts

Inflation Reaches 7.5%, Highest Rate in 40 Years

Consumer price rose 7.5% over the past year, the highest rate of inflation since 1982, according to figures released Thursday (Feb. 10) by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Increases in the indexes for food, electricity and shelter were the largest contributors to the seasonally adjusted all items increase,” the department said in its report.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 8.01. China Recycling Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.08, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.16. Enel Americas saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q2 to 0.12 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.23%, which has decreased by 3.03% from last quarter's yield of 4.26%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Core Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Net Interest Income#Exxon Mobil#Xom#Procter Gamble
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
6abc

Consumer prices jump 7.5% over last 12 months, marking fastest pace in 40 years

The prices Americans pay for a basket of goods and services continued to climb rapidly last month, according to new government data. The consumer price index -- a key measure of inflation -- surged 7.5% over the last 12 months, the Labor Department said Thursday. This marks the largest 12-month increase since February 1982. The index surged 0.6% in January alone.
BUSINESS
Forbes

US Inflation Hits 40-Year High Of 7.5%

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. The US consumer price index jumped by 7.5% in the year to January 2022, putting the country’s inflation rate at its highest level since 1982.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Affirm has lost 75%+ of its value since its high. Is it a buy sitting at all-time lows?

Late 2021 and early 2022 have seen the fintech industry in general and the Buy Now, Pay Later business model in particular fall out of favor. This dynamic, as well as a recent earnings disappointment, have put extreme pressure on one-time high-flier Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM). Now that the stock has lost three-quarters of its value and has fallen to its lowest level since coming public early last year, has AFRM become a buy?
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy