The CPU wars wage on, and AMD continues to eat away at Intel’s dominance, with new figures showing AMD now has its highest ever share of the market. In the fourth quarter of 2021, AMD hit 25.6% of the overall x86 CPU market. While this may not seem like a huge number, it represents a major milestone, as this is the first time AMD has gained so much of the market, and as Tom’s Hardware reports, it beats the company’s previous record, when it hit 25.3% way back in 2006.

