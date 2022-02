CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While filling up at the pump may always feel like a necessary evil, many drivers say lately it feels more like highway robbery. "$70 to fill it up--if I were in a pickup truck it would take me $100, $115, $120,” one driver told WCNC Charlotte. "As we've been seeing, let's call it the last six to eight weeks, gas prices have really been surging."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO