New Cloud Infrastructure in Germany Extends Data Protection Support to EU Customers

The e-commerce industry had already been enjoying steady growth when the pandemic hit, causing online sales to skyrocket nearly overnight. To survive, many retailers that had previously had minimal or no online presence suddenly found themselves scrambling to set up e-commerce shops. Many customers have come to prefer the convenience of not having to leave home to pick up everything from gifts to necessities, so it’s likely the majority of retailers will be at least partly in the e-commerce business going forward.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO