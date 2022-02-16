ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zac Taylor Shares Update on Joe Burrow's Knee Injury Following Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vw9Kr_0eGFLQ5100

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared an update on Joe Burrow after he suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

“Joe had the sprained MCL and that’s really a reaggrevation of something he did in late December," Taylor said. "Rest is the best thing for him.”

Burrow also suffered an injured pinkie finger in December. Taylor said the 25-year-old doesn't need surgery on it, even though there was some speculation that he might need to get it repaired in the offseason.

“Not to my understanding, no," Taylor said.

Burrow and Taylor led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 and their first AFC North Championship since 2015.

