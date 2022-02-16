Thomas Rhett Reveals The New Addition To His Tequila Company

Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett is teaming up with his cousin, Jeff Worn , to introduce a new “family member.” The duo announced the latest addition to their tequila company on Wednesday morning (February 16). Soon, they’re rolling out Dos Primos Tequila Reposado.

The new tequila is described as “easy-drinking,” and “made from hand-harvested 100% blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico, and aged for at least six months in used bourbon barrels,” reads a press release announcing the new addition to Dos Primos Tequila. The Reposado is a bright golden color, and has hints of dried fruit, smooth vanilla and toasted oak. It’s distilled at Destiladora González Lux, located near Arandas, Mexico.

“When Jeff and I started the Dos Primos Tequila company four years ago, we knew we wanted to continue to expand our tequila family,” Rhett said in a statement. “We’ve been so blown away by the response to our blanco and couldn’t be more pumped to now introduce a reposado together. Similar to our original goal, we’ve worked hard to make this as versatile as possible and seamlessly fit into any activity, regardless of the time of year.”

Rodolfo González , a third-generation master distiller, worked closely with Rhett and Worn to craft a tequila to “exceed standards and expectations.” He described the Reposado as a “gorgeous and delicious reposado tequila that is smooth and versatile.”

Dos Primos Tequila Reposado will be available in March, according to the release. It’s the second tequila that Rhett and Worn launched, following Dos Primos Tequila Blanco. Rhett and Worn founded Dos Primos Tequila Company in 2019. Rhett announced on his social media channels that he and Worn have been working on the Reposado for more than a year:

