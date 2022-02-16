Alana Haim Talks Oscar-Nominated Film, ‘Licorice Pizza’

What if the first film you were on was nominated for an Oscar?

Alana Haim , famous for being in the band HAIM with her sisters Este and Danielle, made her debut in the film Licorice Pizza which was nominated for "Best Picture" at the Oscars. She chatted with Ryan Seacrest on-air about the film that was her first ever acting role written for her.

“Not only am I in this movie but my siblings are in this movie, my parents play my parents,” Alana told Seacrest about how her first experience being in a movie was so comfortable for her since it included everyone she already knew.

Photo: OAWRS

