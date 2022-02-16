Man killed in Midlands night club shooting identified

The man who died in a weekend shooting at a nightclub in the Midlands has been identified. The Richland County Coroner's Office says 26 year old, Rayjon D. Smith was shot and killed outside the Vegas Nights club in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at the club around 3 AM Sunday morning. Upon arrival, deputies found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and he was pronounced dead at the scene. As of the time of this report, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing. "