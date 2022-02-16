ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Man killed in Midlands night club shooting identified

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pj9Vs_0eGFJOm300

The man who died in a weekend shooting at a nightclub in the Midlands has been identified. The Richland County Coroner's Office says 26 year old, Rayjon D. Smith was shot and killed outside the Vegas Nights club in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at the club around 3 AM Sunday morning. Upon arrival, deputies found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and he was pronounced dead at the scene. As of the time of this report, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing. "

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Night Club#Midlands#The Man Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
2K+
Followers
627
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy