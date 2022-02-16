Questionable website selling t-shirts ‘honoring’ fallen STL firefighter removed

ST. LOUIS – The recent tragedy involving the death of St. Louis City firefighter Benjamin Polson resulted in support coming in many ways. It now appears someone is trying to use his death for financial gain.

A website selling t-shirts purporting to memorialize Polson was removed Tuesday. The link was shared in a Facebook post using the name “Justin Jensen” and indicated he was a former firefighter/paramedic with the Clayton Fire Department.

“I can tell you with 100% sincerity that we have never had a Justin Jensen employed with the city of Clayton Fire Department,” said Capt. Ryan Harrell, Clayton Fire Department public information officer.

Harrell is sickened by the post and wants everyone to know his department has nothing to do with it.

“It was despicable,” he said.

Harrell and other first responders encourage anyone wishing to show their support to do their homework.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, there are only two sanctioned Benjamin Polson t-shirt fundraisers.

One of those t-shirt sales involves Mattingly’s Embroidery in Overland.

“Ten years ago this month, my husband died, and he was a first responder,” said Doris Finnegan, store co-owner. “I know the grief these families immediately feel.”

Finnegan was outraged when she saw the questionable post. She said, “I was appalled quite honestly.”

In addition to the shirts sold by Mattingly’s, St. Louis Hero Network is also approved to hold a t-shirt fundraiser. stlheronetwork.com

The agency’s founder is St. Louis Fire Department firefighter Charlie Metzner. Polson was his cousin. Metzner has no way of knowing what the intentions of the questionable site were but does know how people can support Polson’s memory.

He said Mattingly’s and the St. Louis Hero Network is approved by Polson’s family and the St. Louis Fire Department to sell memorial shirts.

Mattingly’s shirt sales will send 100% of proceeds to Polson’s family.

St. Louis Hero Network will send 100% of proceeds to fund memorials in Polson’s honor, including a memorial highway sign and a memorial at the St. Louis Fire Department.

St. Louis Hero network is also giving t-shirts to each member of the St. Louis Fire Department and Polson’s family.

Metzner said sponsors are helping defray the costs. Ryan Kelley, The Home Loan Expert, is paying for the cost of donated shirts. USA Mortgage is covering transaction fees so 100% of money spent goes to the cause.

The BackStoppers Inc. has also aided Polson’s family.

