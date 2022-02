I don't know what the specific day will be, but there will be a day in April, May, or June of 2023 when there will be much rejoicing as we celebrate the end of the flyover project construction on Highway 59 on the south side of Nacogdoches. But, for now, there is still plenty of work to be done, which comes with detours, delays, closures, and speed limit changes.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO