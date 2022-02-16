SPX Flow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ SPX Flow Inc. (FLOW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.8 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The engineered flow components maker posted revenue of $394 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.7 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.

