UFC

‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon Rebooked For UFC 274

By Chris De Santiago
 3 days ago
‘Cowboy’ rides again on May 7th. Donald Cerrone was supposed to fight Joe Lauzon at a UFC Fight Night on April 30th, but not everything goes according to plan. The match-up is being moved to a pay-per-view event at UFC 274. Unlike their first booking, this fight will...

