Movies

The Sky Is Everywhere Reaches Above Cliché

By Cassie da Costa
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of the young adult novel, adolescence can be troubled, even treacherous, but never quite depraved. With The Sky Is Everywhere, Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline, Shirley)—a filmmaker well acquainted with the dark, twisted, and outré—has refashioned her expressive theatrical style to expand the gentle, heartbreaking territory of the ache-y...

Vanity Fair

“This Cannot Be Right”: How the Gun in Alec Baldwin’s Hands Turned the Rust Set Deadly

Mary Carmack-Altwies raced across the desert, chasing some peace and quiet. She had won her campaign to become Santa Fe’s district attorney the year before, and her first 10 months in office were intense and all-consuming. In her previous life as a public defender and later working in private practice, she always internalized her cases. She felt that empathy made her a good attorney, but it was depleting. “I’ve spent basically my entire career working the worst of the worst cases. And so I feel it a lot,” she says.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Inventing Anna Is a “Dangerous” Distortion, Says Rachel Williams

The former V.F. staffer, who was conned out of $62,000 by Anna Sorokin, questions Netflix’s decision to pay the proven criminal more than $300,000 for her life rights. Rachel Williams, the former Vanity Fair staffer who was conned out of $62,000 by Anna Sorokin, known as Anna Delvey, never wanted to discuss her former friend again. She purged her recollections of the traumatic friendship in an essay for Vanity Fair and, later, a book, My Friend Anna. But when Netflix reportedly paid Sorokin $320,000 for her life rights—allowing the convicted felon to profit from her crimes after she was forced to use part of the sum to pay restitution and fines—Williams was irked. And when the adaptation of those rights and Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine feature made its way to TV screens on Friday, in Inventing Anna, Williams was shocked to see the degree to which the series sympathized with Sorokin (Julia Garner).
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

Sarah Jessica Parker Won’t Say Whether Che Diaz Is Funny

Although the first season of HBO’s And Just Like That… has come to an end, many burning questions still remain. Did Samantha and Carrie heal their broken bond in Paris? Is Carrie’s budding relationship with podcast producer Franklin a fling or the real thing? And most importantly, did Carrie honestly enjoy the comedic stylings of Che Diaz?
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

The Sky is Everywhere Ending, Explained: Do Lennie and Joe End Up Together?

Directed by Josephine Decker, Apple TV+’s teen film ‘The Sky is Everywhere’ revolves around the life of Lennie Walker, who deals with the untimely death of her sister Bailey Walker. An exploration of love and grief, the romantic film progresses through Lennie’s attempts to build a relationship with Joe while coping with the absence of Bailey. Starring Grace Kaufman as Lennie, Jacques Colimon as Joe, and Havana Rose Liu as Bailey, the film ends with stunning turnarounds in Lennie’s complex life. Inspired by the beauty of the film’s ending, we have taken a detailed look at the same. Let us share our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson and Leslie Mann's Daughter Iris Apatow Are Instagram Official

Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's relationship is now social media certified. Kate Hudson's eldest son shared a photo of himself planting a kiss on the cheek of Leslie Mann's youngest daughter in an Instagram post in honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, captioning the post with a simple red heart. And both families made it clear they fully approve of this young love. Hudson commented, “Sweets” with a double heart emoji under the shot, while Mann left a string of red heart emojis. Iris's sister, Euphoria star Maude Apatow, also commented on the post, writing, “So cute :').” It's unclear how long the two teens have been seeing each other, but Hudson has been leaving warm messages on Iris's Instagram since at least the beginning of January, and her son has recently started leaving flirty Instagram comments as well.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Daughter Is “Not Adopted”

Naomi Campbell is opening up about her infant daughter and shared the first photo of her face in a new cover story for British Vogue. For the cover of the magazine’s March issue, the supermodel posed cradling her nine-month-old daughter and shared how motherhood has impacted her life and brought her so much happiness. Campbell revealed, “She wasn’t adopted—she’s my child,” adding that she kept her decision to start a family very close to the vest. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES

