Environment

Aurubis to build 70 mln euro nickel recycling plant in Belgium

By Reuters
 3 days ago

HAMBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE), Europe's largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it plans to build a 70 million euro ($79.5 million) recycling plant in Belgium to expand production of recycled nickel along with copper.

The plant will be built at Olen in Belgium and will recover valuable metals such as nickel and copper contained in waste materials from metal production at the Aurubis Belgian sites in Beerse and Olen itself.

In initial stages it will process about 81,000 tonnes of waste material called bleeds, producing about 2,500 tonnes of nickel annually, an Aurubis spokesman added.

Detailed engineering and approval processes for the plant are currently under way, Aurubis said. The start of construction for the plant is planned for September 2022 and service entry is planned for summer 2024.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

