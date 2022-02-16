ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to Create a Marketing Strategy Using Key Differentiators

By Cara Sloman
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUKQx_0eGFFKod00

In this tech market, it can be difficult for leaders to stand out from the crowd. Your company’s success depends on how deliberately you can differentiate your offering from that of the competition.

Successfully differentiated B2B high tech businesses consistently develop unique products, services and customer experiences. They focus on creating a sustainable, distinctive positioning that sets them apart from their peers. Here's how to create a winning messaging strategy.

Related: 3 Things Marketers Can Learn From the Media

Define your terms

Differentiators comprise a unique set of benefits that sets your business apart from your competition. To suss out your own solution, use this process to:

1. Evaluate your competition

Understand their strengths and weaknesses. What can they do better? Where do they fall short? Take a look at how they advertise themselves. What do they highlight? What don’t they talk about?

2. List your benefits, similarities and differences

Why should a customer do business with your company instead of with a competitor? What can you offer that a competitor does not? In what ways do you overlap with your competition?

3. Put yourself in your customers’ shoes

Identify all the steps a patron takes on the buyer’s journey, from awareness to consideration to purchase. What does your customer expect and how do you meet those expectations? What motivates their buying behavior? What are their pain points? Do they agree with your value proposition?

Rank and file

Rate each differentiator on the following dimensions: What is the level of importance to target customers? What is the ease of achieving and sustaining the differentiator? I liken this to escape velocity. Beyond, how easy is it for you to establish and maintain the competitive advantage, how fast can they outpace you? Other considerations include the relevance to your vision — the strongest differentiators support these elements. Finally, look for the highest scores on all dimensions noted above and identify the lead one.

Related: Why Customer Champions Need to Be a Part of Your Marketing Strategy

Messaging and personas

You’ve now got your lead differentiator and several supporting ones. Weave these into the messaging and content creation process. Each should be easy to understand in language that your target customer uses. Ensure the messaging is consistently incorporated in everything you do: website, brochures, presentations, speaking points and social media.

Now, consider the power of personas: They help you figure out how to reach people based on what matters most to them, which in turn helps effective marketing and PR pros deliver the right messages to the right people at the right time. Personas help to focus keyword research efforts and are used as references when crafting copy.

You must understand your buyer personas and address your strategy to them – and you must check your data to ensure you’re on the right track. Companies may do this work in-house or choose to work with a technology PR agency to get the expert guidance they need. The surest way to sustained success is by defining the differentiators that matter to your mission and your buyer personas.

Related: Key Strategies for Marketing New Versus Existing Products

Comments / 0

Related
SuncoastPost

How to Successfully Grow Your Business

If you’ve been in business for a few years and things are going well, you are probably looking toward growth. Yet even successful businesses can suffer if they do too much too quickly. How do you know when the time is right, and what kinds of things can you do to increase the likelihood that your company’s growth will be a success story? The tips below can help you stay on track and expand intelligently.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Four tips for building digital-first brands

At a time during the pandemic when brick-and-mortar companies were closed or inaccessible, consumers increasingly shifted to digital. They embraced online buying and became acclimated to curbside pickups. They ordered dinner from their smartphones and tried on clothes in a virtual dressing room. By all indications, this digital shift is only going to become more tightly woven into consumers’ lives. And that matters for entrepreneurs, who need to figure out how to capitalize on this transition, adapt their existing online strategies, and grow their businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Content Marketing Is Crucial For Your Business - Here’s Why

The first thing to remember about content marketing is that it is a method of marketing, not merely a means of publishing random things on social media. Content that helps people make smart choices is what people are looking for, but they don't want to be sold. Google's algorithm changes have rewarded superior content and penalized subpar ones. For one reason, users like fresh material. In order to retain a high ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs) and keep visitors returning your site, post new and updated material on a regular basis.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Strategies#B2b Marketing#Content Marketing#Marketing Strategy
Andre Oentoro

How To Prepare a Viral Content Marketing Strategy: The Ultimate Guide for Everyone

You must be coming across tons of viral videos on Instagram or Facebook every day. These videos are quite “contagious” in the sense that they grow on consumer minds in a way that does not let them get rid of them. Whether it's a personal trainer engaging in an amazing feat or a funny kid video, one might think why is this video so intriguing? Why is it everywhere on my feed? Why can’t I let go of it?
MARKETING
Forbes

Building An Enterprise From The Ground Up: Part Two

Alok Kulkarni is Co-Founder and CEO of Cyara, a customer experience (CX) leader trusted by leading brands around the world. When business leaders discuss their history, they tend to focus on the things that made them successful and what worked well at the organizations they have led. However, all people — especially business leaders and C-suite executives — learn by making mistakes. I've been lucky enough to start and lead several different organizations throughout my career and even luckier to currently lead one that has seen success and grown operations and staff around the globe. That said, Cyara's current success isn't a fluke.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

3 Operational Pitfalls to Avoid as Businesses Shift to Hybrid Work

Issues can arise as employees split their time between working from home and in an office. Here's how to avoid those issues before they become a problem. One thing is for sure: An increasing number of businesses are adopting hybrid work, where employees spend some days working from home (WFH) and the rest of week at the office. In a survey conducted by Pitney Bowes, 90 percent of companies polled said they expect to adopt a hybrid work model, with a mere 10 percent returning fully to the office.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

How to Organize Your Online Contacts for Networking Success

Networking has become the key to career success in recent times. Whether it’s about getting a new job or getting more business opportunities. To have an active and helpful network, you need to focus on managing online contacts. Continue reading to know the best ways to keep your online contacts sorted.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Predictive and prescriptive analytics’ place in the supply chain

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Predictive and prescriptive analytics. DETAILS: When you are making a value proposition to current and prospective customers, prescriptive and performance analytics should be part of your continuous improvement plan. Randy Ofiara chats about all things continuous improvement and the value of historical data as a way to move forward.
MARKETS
itechpost.com

The Importance of Electronic Commerce in Modern Business

Entrepreneurs see e-commerce as a fantastic chance to grow their businesses and make them more powerful and lucrative. With the appearance of digital technology and the growing focus on digitalization, company owners should consider investing in e-commerce expansion to remain in this highly competitive industry. E-commerce allows customers to buy...
INTERNET
TechRadar

How Responsible AI can equip businesses for success

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a future-gazing technology but something that humans interact with every day. It continues to bring new possibilities into different facets of life and work, with the pace of change promising even more innovation in the years to come. About the author. Jack Watts, AI...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Sasol (SSL) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
STOCKS
pymnts

B2B Customers Seek Digital Tools When Buying Auto Parts

Digital assets that provide visibility of delivery status, product availability and training drove double-digit comp sales growth in the professional segment for Advance Auto Parts, company executives said Tuesday (Feb. 15) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Advance Auto Parts, an automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

The new levers of business growth: Employee experience, ecosystems, education and data

When it comes to designing the future of work, one size fits none. Discovering success is not about a hybrid model or offering remote work options. Individuals and organizations are looking for more freedom. The freedom to choose the work model that makes the most sense. The freedom to choose their own values. And the freedom to pursue what matters most.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Monetizing Digital Intent: Using Behavior As A Service To Drive Top-Line Growth

How Behavioral Analytics Spots Fraudsters Posing As Legitimate Businesses. Fraudsters are developing synthetic identities to impersonate legitimate businesses and take out thousands of dollars in credit before being caught. In this month’s Monetizing Digital Intent Tracker, Angie Dobbs, vice president of fraud and risk at financial software company Wave, explains how behavioral analytics can spot when synthetic identities are in play and put them out of business — fast.
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy