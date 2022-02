Convolutional Neural Networks or CNNs are increasingly favored in machine learning development programs associated with clinical research and surgical science. In the latest report, the advanced CNNs have been linked to better clinical outcomes among patients inflicted with different types of hip fractures. Overall, these CNNs are favored over human-based clinical reports because of a higher level of accuracy in hip fracture classification, better patient experience, and reduced ortho care costs.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO