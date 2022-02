Mountain ranges look and feel old, but they can actually vary wildly in age. So, what’s the oldest mountain range?. As it turns out, the answer isn’t that simple. There are a lot of factors that go into determining the age of a mountain range. Given that they change over time, it’s sometimes hard to pinpoint how old or young these majestic views can be. However, scientists have been able to determine what some of the oldest mountains are.

