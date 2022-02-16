ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Still Seeing Huge Influx Of Women From Texas Getting Abortion Provider Services

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rabet_0eGFAWCK00

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two abortion providers in Oklahoma say they’re still seeing a massive influx of women from Texas who want to terminate their pregnancies after Texas passed the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the U.S. in decades.

Officials with Trust Women and Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which both operate abortion clinics in Oklahoma City, said some women from Oklahoma are being forced to seek abortion services in other states because of a two-week wait time for services in the state.

“Our phones have not stopped ringing in the last six months,” said Rebecca Tong, co-executive director of Trust Women. “We’re being forced to turn people away in desperate situations.”

Tong said the clinic has added an additional physician and the clinic is open more days per week but it still has longer wait times, which leads to longer pregnancies, more complications and an increased likelihood that a woman will have to receive a surgical procedure instead of a medication-induced abortion.

Statistics released last week by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission show abortions in Texas fell by 60% in the first month after the new law took effect that bans the procedure once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Tong said the company’s Oklahoma City clinic went from seeing 12 Texas patients in August to 130 in September after the Texas law passed. She said their clinic in Kansas saw similar increases.

Emily Wales, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, said Planned Parenthood went from seeing about 50 patients from Texas at their clinics in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in the fall of 2020 to more than 1,000 last year.

Tong, Wales and other abortion rights advocates say they’re particularly concerned the Oklahoma Legislature intends to follow Texas’ lead and pass a similar bill or even more onerous restrictions that could bring an end to abortion services in Oklahoma altogether.

Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced more than a dozen bills this year to further restrict or prohibit abortions in Oklahoma, including measures that make it a felony crime to perform or receive an abortion.

Meanwhile, hundreds of anti-abortion activists are expected to descend on the Oklahoma Capitol on Wednesday for the annual Rose Day where they present red roses meant to signify the lives of the unborn and encourage the passage of anti-abortion bills.

Tony Lauinger, chairman of Oklahomans for Life and a longtime anti-abortion activist in Oklahoma, said that while he’s “greatly concerned” at the increase in the number of abortions being performed in Oklahoma, he’s also optimistic that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a legal challenge that could lead to the historic Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion to be overturned or limited.

“It’s a great concern to us if women from anywhere go to an abortion facility,” Lauinger said. “When a pregnant woman goes into an abortion facility, two human beings enter and one leaves. Whether the women are from Texas, Oklahoma or elsewhere, that’s a tragedy in our view every time it occurs.”

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Payment schedule for every state

Millions of Americans have received, or are getting ready to receive, their February food stamps. Some can expect extra due to COVID-19. They way you receive them, as well as when, depend on your own state’s rules. While the SNAP program is federally funded, it is run solely by...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 890,000 Americans. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which reached the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to surge in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the population-adjusted death toll in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Oklahoma With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Texas Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

Texans Are Moving To Oklahoma In Droves

Over the last few years, the public perception of Oklahoma and the state of the state has varied greatly between individuals. Odds are, depending on your political affiliation, you're in one of two main camps... You either believe our state is good or bad, but it has little to do with your own experience.
OKLAHOMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State The Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the last year and a half. Among the reasons is mortgage rates at a multi decade old, although that is about to change. Many people also grew tired of living in huge metros particularly on the East and West coasts which are characterized by expensive […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Planned Parenthood#The Oklahoma Legislature
iheart.com

Death Row Inmate To Be Executed Today

An Oklahoma death row inmate is set to be executed. Gilbert Postelle is scheduled to be put to death today at 10:00 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Postelle is on death row for shooting and killing four people at a Del City mobile home park in 2005. An appeals court denied his stay of execution in January.
MCALESTER, OK
107.3 PopCrush

An American Trucker Protest Could Happen Soon and Oklahoma May Just Lead the Way!

If you've been paying attention at all you're probably familiar with the Canadian Truckers and the protest convoy in the Great White North. If you haven't heard of it before and are wondering what's going on and what it's all about, it's basically a COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest. Truckers from all over Canada got together for a convoy from British Columbia to the Capitol in Ottawa protesting the government's vaccine mandates and other government overreaches which infringe upon individual freedom and liberty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill

A Republican bill would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 passed out of committee Wednesday. The measure says that pharmacists in Arizona must “dispense all prescription orders written by a medical practitioner for the off-label use of a prescription drug” during public health states of emergency. But […] The post Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Will Be America’s Largest State in 2040

In 1960, according to the Census Bureau, New York state was the largest in America, based on population, at 16,782,304. That was up 13.2% over the 1950 figure. It was inevitable that New York would lose its position. Over the same period, California’s population rose 48.5% to 15,717,204 and would continue to surge. Florida barely […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Focus Daily News

Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For February

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $326 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of February. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.6 million Texas households. “Thank you...
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Can You Pass A Drug Test With A Medical Marijuana Card?

Employees in several states that have legalized medical marijuana can still be penalized for failing a drug test even if they have been granted authorization to use the substance. A total of 37 states, including the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands have medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KWTX

Texas woman learns punishment for beating daughter to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Andrea Webb, 24, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for beating her daughter to death in 2019. Webb initially falsely claimed that her daughter, Samantha Bell, 5, fell to her death from an apartment balcony when she called police on March 9, 2019. Police asked...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
103K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy