Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

By Mike Fisher
 2 days ago

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants.

In a word? "Out.''

But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations.

Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? How about a move to the Minnesota Vikings?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade.

One of these concepts is muddy, the other clear.

Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

A Deshaun Watson trade that involves Chase Young plus picks is far more intriguing than a trade that's based just on picks.

just now

just now

Texans DT Roy Lopez Loves the Hiring of Lovie Smith As Coach

As the Houston Texans continue their transition into the Lovie Smith era, defensive tackle Roy Lopez is thrilled about his new coach.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Texans Free Agency: 5 Defensive Targets

Here are five potential free agency targets for the Houston Texans.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Watson may have interest in the Vikings, but the Vikings already have Kirk Cousins under contract. That makes that concept complicated.

And the Buccaneers? We already knew that they are in need of a new quarterback in the wake of the Tom Brady retirement.

Watson, said ESPN, “has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fAvnp_0eGF6qKb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhHxA_0eGF6qKb00

Watson remains a stellar talent, but one who has been in mothballs for a year, sitting out his 2021 season as a member of the Texans while trying to untangle himself from legal difficulties. His legal situation likely needs to be resolved before a potential trade, which Houston hopes will pay off with a trio of first-round NFL Draft picks and more.

A key component for the Texans: The hope for a bidding war. We know all about the Broncos and Commanders and other teams willing to explore the idea of acquiring Watson. Sincere interest from Tampa and Minny is good for Watson - but it's even better for Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkdUx_0eGF6qKb00

Comments / 44

Derryll Bishop
2d ago

we need to focus on the the predators that are not getting publicity there's a lot of them out there messing with innocent children and I bet some of you know some people like that they all need to get it even if it's your uncle brother or father black or white FT

Reply
3
God's Chosen One
2d ago

Watson needs focus on whether he's going to be convicted or not for those crimes.

Reply(1)
8
