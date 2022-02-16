ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Top 50 Free Agents: Cowboys LB & QB Teddy Bridgewater to Texans?

By Anthony Wood
 2 days ago

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio arguably had more hits than misses in last year's enormous free agency class, finding consistent starters in linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, nickel back Tavierre Thomas, and punter Cam Johnston.

But, Houston's roster is set to lose 28 players to free agency this year and it arguably needs an upgrade in almost every position. Thankfully, there are some high-ceiling players available this offseason and Houston finally has a decent level of cap space.

ESPN took a shot at listing the best fits for the NFL's top 50 free agents this year - with Houston a match made in heaven for three potential difference makers.

24. Quandre Diggs, S

At some point GM Nick Caserio needs to find roster staples and leadership. Houston's outlook at safety is uncertain, with Justin Reid hitting free agency. Assuming he's healthy, Diggs is one of the game's most underrated safeties. And he's a native Texan. - Fowler

A Pro Bowl player the last two years with the Seattle Seahawks, Diggs, 29, would be an immediate plug-and-play addition. Described by ESPN as "a back-end playmaker with the transition speed to drive top-down on the ball in Lovie Smith's core Cover 2 looks," he'd be a statement signing by Caserio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8zoY_0eGF5np100
© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSChR_0eGF5np100
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Also a good fit in Houston would be a veteran quarterback to back up Davis Mills.

41. Teddy Bridgewater, QB

Multiple execs agree that Houston is a logical destination for Bridgewater, a place he can potentially start games without disrupting the progress of Davis Mills. Bridgewater's days as a full-time starter might be coming to an end. - Fowler

Bridgewater would be an upgrade of current backup Tyrod Taylor, whose performance fell off a cliff after returning from an early-season injury in 2020.

The former Denver Bronco has 63 career starts, including 14 last season, and a Pro Bowl appearance. But the fact he's potentially heading for a fourth team in as many years says it all about where he is in his career now.

Described by ESPN as "a consistent decision-maker, with timing and rhythm-throwing traits," he would be a more than capable backup option and safety net for the Texans should Mills' second season not go to plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoQHg_0eGF5np100
© Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqpgN_0eGF5np100
© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

And finally, ESPN wants to see Houston find a defensive rock.

45. Leighton Vander Esch, LB

Dallas declining Vander Esch's fifth-year option sent signals that he's not in the long-term plans. That's OK. Vander Esch can still play a pivotal role on a defense. Lovie Smith needs a downhill thumper in Houston, but Pittsburgh could get involved here, too. The Steelers were very high on Vander Esch coming out of the draft and need linebacker help. - Fowler

This would make sense, given that Houston parted company with its thumper linebacker Zach Cunningham midway through last season.

Former Pro Bowl player Vander Esch comes with a level of risk given his injury history, but his ceiling is extremely high. If he were to stay healthy he'd fill the downhill hole Houston currently has at the position, something ESPN agrees with, saying: "He's a physical, top-down player who can run the pipe as the deep middle-hole defender in Smith's scheme."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEmOD_0eGF5np100
© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fqf5U_0eGF5np100
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

