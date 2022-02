When: 8:30 p.m. Central time Friday (game time changed from 6 p.m.) About Mississippi State (14-11, 5-7 SEC): The Bulldogs have taken a tumble off the NCAA Tournament bubble after dropping seven of their last nine games, including each of their last four. They lost 80-75 at No. 25 Alabama on Wednesday night after leading by seven points in the second half. Mississippi State has been much better at home than on the road this season though, currently 12-2 at Humphrey Coliseum. Head coach Ben Howland’s squad is led by 6-foot-3 guard Iverson Molinar, who is third in the SEC in scoring with 18.6 points per game. KenPom ranks Mississippi State No. 42.

