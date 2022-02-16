FROM THE PUBLISHER | A pandemic silver lining for a college town

It’s impossible to know the consequences, good and bad, of the coronavirus pandemic.

So this is just a guess. But it seems to me there’s a decent chance that it actually bolsters the long-term prospects of a college town like ours.

The counter-argument has been easy to make for years already. It went like this: Distance learning, online classes, and most recently, Zoom, made it less and less necessary to actually trudge to the classroom on the quad. You could just as easily take Econ 101 in Maui or Riyadh or, god forbid, Lawrence. Why bother paying for the meal plan or a basement apartment on Ratone?

That’s a logical argument to make.

One big problem: Online learning is just not as good. Taking classes from your parents’ basement is not as fun, or as productive, or as valuable.

Parents of college kids have, in fact, demanded in-person classes. Legislators have passed laws to force it.

College-age kids say, over and over, how much they missed in-person college. In-person class is a far better way to learn, they say, and of course there’s the social aspect of that phase of life, too. You can’t Zoom a frat party or a Homecoming float or a late-night run for a mac-N-cheese grilled cheese.

This is not to say that all the forces causing a long enrollment slide have magically disappeared because of a virus. They haven’t. College is still very expensive, and the demographics of our state and region are not particularly promising. As we welcome Richard Linton to town as the new university president, dealing with the enrollment trend remains the most important challenge.

It’s just to say that the experiment with large-scale remote college basically flopped. Professors and administrators tried their best to make it work, basically because they had to. But from the point of view of the consumers – that is, the students – it was (and will remain) fatally flawed from the outset.

College students – and their parents, who generally pay the bills – also have a right to expect a lot for the money. They expect the full college-town experience. They expect to be able to go to the college bar district without worrying about a shooting. They expect a beautiful campus, with up-to-date facilities. They expect dorms that are more like luxury apartments.

It’s a lot to ask, but those are part of what makes the whole thing better in-person. We do have one thing we can confidently say: We here in Manhattan have a great offering, far better than the virtual version.