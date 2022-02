France is waiving all pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated travelers entering the country, the Ministry of the Interior announced. Going forward, American travelers who are up to date on their vaccines will be able to enter the country by simply showing proof of their vaccination status and providing a sworn statement that they are not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the ministry. France requires all travelers 18 and older to get a booster shot if it has been more than 9 months since the final shot of their initial vaccination series.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO