ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

How to move: exercising after having Covid-19

By Manuela Callari
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oanht_0eGF2xeW00
Walking is an effective exercise for people recuperating from Covid, as the intensity and length of the activity is easily controlled.

The Omicron variant has caused an avalanche of Covid-19 cases in Australia in the past months. While most people who catch the disease experience mild symptoms, many report feeling short of breath and sluggish for weeks afterward.

“It’s normal to feel tired after a viral infection, and everyone’s recovery is different,” says Janet Bondarenko, a senior respiratory physiotherapist at Alfred hospital in Melbourne. “But the severity of your Covid illness doesn’t necessarily predict whether you will have those lingering symptoms.”

The coronavirus can damage various organs, causing ongoing fatigue, says Dr Robert Newton, professor of exercise medicine at Edith Cowan University. “The cardiorespiratory system can’t deliver oxygen to the working muscles efficiently. So what was a light to moderate intensity activity previously feels quite vigorous now.”

Sleep and rest help your immune system to fight the disease but it is critical to start moving again to avoid further weakening of your body about seven days after the major symptoms have disappeared, Newton says.

Exercise increases capacity of muscles, heart and lungs, as well as the numbers of mitochondria – the energy factories within the muscle cells – which counteract the debilitating effects of the infection.

Here is a simple guide that can help you get moving again, but specialist advice from your GP or an exercise physiologist is recommended before you begin an exercise program.

The class: yoga

There is some evidence that the practice of yoga and meditation may help improve lung health, reduce viral susceptibility and speed the recovery from acute respiratory infections thanks to their relaxing effects.

“Controlling stress and anxiety is critical for recovery,” says Newton. “It’s very important to look at strategies such as meditation, mindfulness and yoga to help the body to recover from the coronavirus infection.”

In a paper published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, researchers stated that “certain meditation, yoga asana (postures), and pranayama (breathing) practices may possibly be effective adjunctive means of […] helping to reduce severity of Covid-19 disease, including its collateral effects and sequelae”.

The move: bodyweight exercise

Newton says incorporating resistance training is crucial to reactivate muscles. He says that bodyweight exercises, such as squats and push-ups on your knees, are a good starting point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaltA_0eGF2xeW00
Start off slowly by modifying your resistance training for ease, until you regain your strength. Photograph: Justin Paget/Getty Images

As you gradually regain your strength, you can begin to add light weights to your routine, using milk cartons or a weighted backpack.

Light resistance training triggers the production of hormones and cell-signalling molecules such as cytokines that work with the immune system to help the body repair.

The activity: walking

According to Bondarenko, the most accessible physical activity to do after a Covid-19 infection is walking. Especially if you can do it outdoors, Newton agrees.

Anyone can easily control the intensity of their walking, they say.

Beginning with easy, short strolls is ideal, says Bondarenko. Gradually, you can increase the length and the pace of your walks as long as that does not cause you extreme fatigue or leave you feeling breathless.

The hard pass: don’t push yourself

Pushing through when you are still feeling sluggish after Covid-19 will not speed your recovery, says Bondarenko. “It pushes you back a few steps rather than helping.”

She says it is essential to gradually allow yourself extra time to return to your pre-Covid shape. “Everyone’s recovery is different, but over time, everyone gets back to where they want to be.”

“Use your body as a barometer,” says Newton. “Test your perceived exertion to make sure you don’t push the system into overtraining, because that will compromise your recovery.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A no-fly list for unruly passengers? I have a better – and crueller – idea

I have been on a lot of miserable flights in my lifetime but one of my worst plane experiences is the Screechy Recorder Incident of 2012. It was exactly what it sounds like: a small child seated in my general vicinity played the recorder very loudly for what felt like several hours. Even with headphones on I could feel the screech-screech-SCREEEECH penetrate my skull. The recorder is an instrument of torture, simple as that. Even the most talented musician cannot make it sound pleasant. And, reader, this child was not a talented musician.
LIFESTYLE
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Newton
FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 symptom that may be permanent

During the first wave of COVID-19, loss of taste and smell was a major symptom. Could this change in sense of smell be permanent?. A new study that is soon to be peer reviewed, found that for a specific group, their sense of smell is yet to return. Omicron lasts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Physiologist#Bodyweight Exercise#Yoga Postures#Yoga Journal#Light On Yoga#Omicron#Covid#Edith Cowan University#The Journal Of Alternati
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Surprising Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags And Circles

Dark circles can be caused be a variety of factors— from natural aging to hereditary reasons to a diet lacking essential nutrients. If you have eye bags that feel noticeable and you’re wondering if you’re drinking anything that might be making them worse, we spoke with dermatologists who pointed out one type of drink you might want to consume less for the sake of your dark circles.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
shefinds

Why People Who Take This Supplement Everyday Have Stronger Bones

We always hear that drinking milk is one way that you can promote stronger bones. But what if you don’t like milk or are allergic to dairy? Especially as you age, making sure your bones are as strong as possible will protect you from things like bone loss and fracture. We asked Carissa Galloway, RDN, Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant and Personal Trainer, what supplements you can take for stronger bones.
HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
deseret.com

2 new omicron symptoms you won’t realize are from COVID

Two new omicron variant symptoms popped up in a recent breakthrough infection. What’s happening: “Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said in a recent Instagram post that she experienced two symptoms of COVID-19 after suffering from a breakthrough infection. The two symptoms included exhaustion and lower back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

155K+
Followers
52K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy