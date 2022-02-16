ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Watt Reveals Unfortunate Reason He Was Fined By NFL

By Matt Hladik
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A joke Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt made during a radio appearance last month wound up costing him in his wallet. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Watt said he checked his phone at halftime of his team’s regular season finale to see if he...

ClutchPoints

The real reason Tom Brady left the Buccaneers and retired will leave you stunned

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when it was announced that he was retiring. On its face, it shouldn’t have been surprising. After all, Tom Brady is 44 years old. He has accomplished more than anyone in the sports history, winning seven Super Bowls. He owns the majority of the NFL’s passing records. Yet, we were all stunned.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
NESN

This Mic’d Up Joe Burrow Clip Makes It Tough Not To Like Bengals QB

Exchanging pleasantries with the opposition in the NFL typically is left for after the final whistle sounds. Joe Burrow evidently didn’t want to wait until Super Bowl LVI concluded before he chopped it up with a few Rams players. A mic’d-up clip of Burrow produced by NFL Films showcased...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Called Out For Her Colin Kaepernick Comment

Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya called her final NFL game at Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday. After decades as a broadcast personality in the world of sports, Tafoya has decided to alter her career path and enter the realm of politics. Now just a couple days into that decision, the 57-year-old media figure is already beginning to ruffle some feathers.
NFL
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Rumored To Have 1 Main Issue

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly had one main issue during their now-broken relationship. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the Hollywood actress have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating and one engagement. Rodgers, the league’s MVP, and Woodley, the Divergent star, began dating at some...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
Outsider.com

Rams and Bengals Players Questioned Why Dwayne Johnson Was at Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the Super Bowl LVI 23-20. It was an incredible back-and-forth affair where the Rams and Matthew Stafford ultimately came out on top at the end of the night. However, before the game even got started, there were questions about what was going on. Yes, Rams and Bengals players questioned why Dwayne Johnson was at the Super Bowl.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Evans Details What Happened With Antonio Brown Situation

One of the central but less talked about figures in the Antonio Brown meltdown at MetLife Stadium was Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans. It was Evans who was seen arguing with Brown on the sidelines until Brown tore off his pads and left the stadium. We didn’t know what the two were talking about at the time, but Evans recently spilled the beans.
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has made clear his intentions at quarterback: When the time is right, and that's soon, there will be a Deshaun Watson trade. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, meanwhile, has made clear his intentions at quarterback, too: There is urgency to make a major move, and to make it now.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Predicted To Trade For Falcons QB Matt Ryan In Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the lookout for a new starting quarterback this offseason as Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up his cleats and retire. It will be the first time in nearly two decades that Pittsburgh will be looking for a new starting quarterback, as Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004 and took over the starting job a few weeks into the season.
NFL
