Inflation in Canada Rises to Its Highest Rate in 30 Years, Again

If 2021 was the year of the stimulus check, this year is shaping up to be the period when state and local leaders try and figure out how to make up for it. The political dynamic in Congress makes a new round of direct aid — like a fourth stimulus check, or more of the monthly child tax credit payments — all but impossible at the moment. No payments at all from the federal government, however, is a striking contrast to the more than half a dozen checks that millions of Americans got last year. Democrats also know that it’s a political liability, to some degree, to completely slam the brakes on those payments. This is also why states and local governments have stepped into the breach, to offer stimulus-related aid of their own.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO