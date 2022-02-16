ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen’s V-Day Card From John Was, Well, Legendary

Cover picture for the articleWhen John Legend sat down to write his wife Chrissy Teigen a Valentine’s Day card this year, he may not have expected it to be broadcast to her 36.9 million followers on Instagram. After all, the crooner only managed to type a grand total of 34 characters — “Happy Valentine’s Day,...

Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is a Valentine’s Day Dream in Pink Bow Minidress and Slick Pink Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen was the epitome of Valentine’s Day style this week — with a bag to match. The “Cravings” author posed at home in a punchy pink Rotate Birger Christensen minidress. The style featured a silky crepe skirt, topped with a massive bow top coated in “R” logos. The dress’ monochrome pink palette and feminine aesthetic appeared straight out of Valentine’ Day, which often features red, pink and white color schemes. Teigen thematically paired her look with a heart-shaped clutch,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Chrissy Teigen hints at surrogacy plans in emotional new Instagram Story

Chrissy Teigen has shared a picture on Instagram of capsules and needles, hinting that she and husband John Legend may be trying for another baby. The pair suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in September 2020 when she was 20-weeks-pregnant with their son Jack. Now, Chrissy and John may be trying again as she shared a picture which featured an egg emoji and an emoji of a uterus with a face sticking needles into itself.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Simone Biles Is Engaged! Her Ring Is Trendy And Timeless

Love is in the air! On Feb. 15, Simone Biles took to Instagram to reveal a happy life update: her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question and she said yes. “THE EASIEST YES,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺.” She posted a carousel of photos detailing the proposal, which took place in a sunny gazebo while they looked incredible in a black minidress and gray suit. Owens gave Biles a stunning oval-cut solitaire ring on a pavé band.
HOUSTON, TX
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne breaks silence as Whoopi Goldberg is suspended from The View

Sharon Osbourne has inadvertently found herself back in the spotlight following the news that Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from The View. Sharon, 69, was herself terminated from The Talk last year after defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle. Whoopi, meanwhile, was reprimanded after saying that the Holocaust was not about race and involved "two groups of white people".
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The View': Joy Behar Has Curt Response on the Air to Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension

The View returned Wednesday morning with one co-host absent from the discussion panel. Hours earlier, Whoopi Goldberg was handed a two-week suspension over her comments about the Holocaust. While the group of co-hosts are used to digging into hot and heated topics, the topic of Goldberg's suspension was one they were more willing to breeze past, with Joy Behar only offering a brief reaction.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne announces huge TV news amid Whoopi Goldberg suspension

Sharon Osbourne has made a big announcement on her social media regarding her future in TV. The former X Factor star began by saying Happy New Year to her millions of followers, before adding: "I'm saying Happy New Year now because I didn't before, because I didnt want to get on the old iPhone and talk to anyone, I've not felt like it."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Whoopi Goldberg’s Co-Hosts Reportedly ‘Furious’ With Her Two-Week Suspension From ‘The View’

Amid Whoopi Goldberg’s two-week suspension from The View, her co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Ana Navarro are reportedly ‘”furious” about the decision. Inside sources at the daily talk show say Goldberg’s colleagues are upset by her suspension because they don’t think she had racist intentions when explaining why she doesn’t think the Holocaust was about race. There have been mixed reactions behind the scenes as to how ABC handled the situation.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Sherri Shepherd is in talks to host her own daytime talk show -- Wendy Williams is not returning to The Wendy Williams Show this season

Shepherd, who has been one of The Wendy Williams Show's substitute guest-hosts this season, is in advanced discussions with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury for her own daytime talk show that could potentially replace Williams' show next season. The potential talk show would be separate from The Wendy Williams Show and mark a full-time return to daytime TV for Shepherd, a former The View co-host. Williams, who has been absent from her show all this season while dealing with health issues, won't return this season and it's unclear if she'll be back next season. "A source says it’s unclear whether Williams will ever come back to her show, but if she is in good enough health to do so and wants to return, executives would be thrilled to welcome her back with open arms," reports Variety's William Earl. "After all, Williams has been a huge hit for Debmar-Mercury and a stalwart in daytime television on the Fox TV Stations." He adds: "If Williams does not return next season, a show starring Shepherd would be a sensible option to fill the daytime slot. Insiders say the show being developed would fully be Shepherd’s own show — not a replacement for Williams on that show. A deal is currently being negotiated, but the paperwork is not signed."
TV & VIDEOS

