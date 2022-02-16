Chrissy Teigen’s V-Day Card From John Was, Well, Legendary

Shepherd, who has been one of The Wendy Williams Show's substitute guest-hosts this season, is in advanced discussions with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury for her own daytime talk show that could potentially replace Williams' show next season. The potential talk show would be separate from The Wendy Williams Show and mark a full-time return to daytime TV for Shepherd, a former The View co-host. Williams, who has been absent from her show all this season while dealing with health issues, won't return this season and it's unclear if she'll be back next season. "A source says it’s unclear whether Williams will ever come back to her show, but if she is in good enough health to do so and wants to return, executives would be thrilled to welcome her back with open arms," reports Variety's William Earl. "After all, Williams has been a huge hit for Debmar-Mercury and a stalwart in daytime television on the Fox TV Stations." He adds: "If Williams does not return next season, a show starring Shepherd would be a sensible option to fill the daytime slot. Insiders say the show being developed would fully be Shepherd’s own show — not a replacement for Williams on that show. A deal is currently being negotiated, but the paperwork is not signed."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO