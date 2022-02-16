ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Harold Varner III Has the Masters in His Sights

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — With the West Coast swing ending this week after a winner is crowned at the Genesis Invitational, the focus will be squarely on the Masters as the Florida swing starts. A Masters invitation is the most coveted by the players and many will do...

Jordan Spieth heats up quickly in chilly L.A. to grab share of Genesis Invitational lead

It didn’t take Jordan Spieth very long to quickly warm up on a chilly Thursday morning north of Los Angeles. Starting on the back nine, he birdied his first two holes in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods at Riviera Country Club. And after the sun finally broke through the clouds and the thermometer passed 60 degrees, Spieth had a total of seven birdies to offset two bogeys and signed for a 5-under 66.
An Ode to Riviera, an 18-Hole Work of Art That Deserves Its Place Among World’s Best Golf Courses

Poet and author Andy Brumer laments missing Riviera for the second time in 30 years, but offers a tribute to the golf course he holds dear. I found myself a bit sad today, watching TV coverage of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, a lob wedge Northwest of the Los Angeles city border. Because I'm being careful around COVID, this was the second year in the last 30 that I didn't attend in person. In addition to covering the event, I’ve played Riviera many times with friends. Each time I found myself marveling more deeply at the sheer artistic beauty of the place. While it’s true that comparisons can be odious, it’s my opinion that Riviera’s layout, with no two holes alike and all flickering greenly in the hazy off-shore breezes from the Pacific Ocean, represent the finest collection of 18 holes in the world.
Bernhard Langer carries a two-shot lead into Sunday at Chubb Classic

The year is 2022. And a 64-year-old is again the man to beat this week on the PGA Tour Champions. That’s for golfers age 50 and over. Saturday, Bernhard Langer put himself in position for his 43rd Champions victory, making an 8-footer for birdie on the final hole to take a two-stroke lead at the Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO on Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort’s Black Course.
State
Florida State
Genesis Invitational: Joaquin Niemann sets torrid pace at Riviera, leads heading into Sunday

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Mito Pereira has seen this movie before. The 26-year-old Chilean pro grew up competing with Joaquin Niemann, three years his junior, back home in Santiago at Club de Polo, where they both were taught by instructor Eduardo Miguel. Seeing Niemann dismantle a golf course with a combination of length off the tee and precision with his irons is old hat.
NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Greg Norman
The Times-Reporter

Former Dover baseball standouts open college seasons

The Wright State baseball program rallied back from a four-run deficit with five runs in the ninth inning, but No. 11 Georgia Tech scored twice in the bottom of the frame, resulting in a 9-8 season-opening loss for the Raiders.  Trailing 7-3 in the top of the ninth inning, Wright State (0-1) scored...
With Rayburn Retired, What Do Tigers Do at Center?

View the original article to see embedded media. News broke Thursday afternoon that Clemson’s Hunter Rayburn is medically retiring from football due to neck problems and will stay with the program as a student assistant coach, as first reported by Larry Williams of Rivals. What does this mean for...
Report: Five Playoff Contenders Interested in Signing Goran Dragić

View the original article to see embedded media. Goran Dragić already has plenty of interest on the open market after reaching a buyout with the Spurs. Marc Stein reports the Warriors, Bucks, Bulls, Nets and Clippers are all among the teams that want to sign the veteran point guard.
Despite Offensive Explosion in Opening Day Win, Monte Lee Looking for Tigers to be More Efficient

CLEMSON, S.C.- There were a lot of things to like about the Tigers 9-0 win over Indiana on Opening Day. Clemson got five no-hit innings from starter Mack Anglin. The offense pounded out nine hits and drew eight walks while scoring six runs over the first three innings of play and five of the nine total runs the Tigers pushed across the plate were manufactured.
Duke’s Coach K on his final game at Cameron

"You want to savor that feeling." Hear what Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had to say about having only one more game coaching at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coach K spoke after the Blue Devils defeated Florida State Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/19/2022)

Mississippi State baseball didn't open the season the way it wanted to as it dropped its first game of the year to Long Beach State, 3-0 in what was very much a winnable game. Facing Long Beach State for the second day, the Bulldogs will need to get things swinging offensively to right the ship and secure their first victory of a very young season.
LIVE UPDATES: No. 5 Ole Miss Hosts Charleston Southern for Game Two

Ole Miss picked up a win in its season opener against Charleston Southern on Friday night, and the No. 5 Rebels are looking to make it two in a row on Saturday. Former Rebel assistant Marc MacMillan is the head man for Charleston Southern, and his team ventures to Oxford to face the No. 5 team in the country to begin 2022. MacMillan served on the Ole Miss staff from 2014-20.
Elite IMG Academy OT Francis Mauigoa Locks In Florida Gators Visit

Billy Napier and the new Florida Gators coaching staff have put an emphasis on recruiting the trenches since beginning their tenure in December, pulling in a total of nine offensive and defensive linemen via signing days and transfers over the last three months. The Gators' approach to the class of...
Hall Goes Down with Injury

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson forward P.J. Hall went down with an injury a little more than a minute into Saturday's game at Louisville's KFC Yum Center. The Tigers leading scorer injured his left foot with 18:53 to play in the first half. It is the same injured foot he has been playing on all season.
