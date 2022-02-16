Harold Varner III Has the Masters in His Sights

Poet and author Andy Brumer laments missing Riviera for the second time in 30 years, but offers a tribute to the golf course he holds dear. I found myself a bit sad today, watching TV coverage of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, a lob wedge Northwest of the Los Angeles city border. Because I'm being careful around COVID, this was the second year in the last 30 that I didn't attend in person. In addition to covering the event, I’ve played Riviera many times with friends. Each time I found myself marveling more deeply at the sheer artistic beauty of the place. While it’s true that comparisons can be odious, it’s my opinion that Riviera’s layout, with no two holes alike and all flickering greenly in the hazy off-shore breezes from the Pacific Ocean, represent the finest collection of 18 holes in the world.

