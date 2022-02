Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for January 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $649.8 billion, an increase of 3.8 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 13.0 percent (±0.9 percent) above January 2021. Total sales for November 2021 through January 2022 period were up 16.1 percent (±0.7 percent) from the same period a year ago. The November 2021 to December 2021 percent change was revised from down 1.9percent (±0.5percent) to down 2.5 percent (±0.3percent).

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO