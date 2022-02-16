ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Uncharted’ Brought the Video Game Action, Costumes and Music to Life

By Jordan Moreau
Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending more than a decade in development and rotating through multiple directors, Sony’s “Uncharted” movie, based on the popular PlayStation video-game series, is finally set to hit the big screen on Feb. 18, much to the delight of gamers everywhere. For the film’s crew, the challenge was to keep key...

www.thehour.com

Daily Advance

'Uncharted' video game inspires film

Although the original “King Solomon’s Mines” predated it by 31 years, there’s still only one “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”. Even Steven Spielberg wasn’t able to equal it with his sequels. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” was close, but “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” widely missed the mark.
The Independent

Uncharted review: Tom Holland repeats his Spider-Man shtick in passionless video game adaptation

Dir: Ruben Fleischer. Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas. 12A, 116 minutes.Abandon hope all ye who enter here. There truly is no future for the video-game-to-movie adaptation if Hollywood can’t even crack Uncharted. The treasure-hunting franchise – consisting of four games and several spin-offs – is regularly dragged out as an example of the medium’s cinematic potential. Like Tomb Raider before it (and Indiana Jones before that), Uncharted borrows heavily from the adventure serials of the Thirties, digging deep into the romantic traditions of discovery and exoticised wanderlust.The Uncharted games all adhere to the...
Morning Journal

‘Uncharted’ an average action-adventure but pales in comparison to the sensational video-game franchise | Movies review

The 2009 video game “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves” begins with treasure-hunting adventurer Nathan Drake awakening to find his own blood on his hand. He’s sitting in a beat-up train car he soon discovers is hanging off a cliff in a snowy-and-mountainous part of the world. After the thrilling cinematic sequence concludes, you take control of Nathan in the equally exciting first playable moments of the game, willing — via appropriate button-pushing — Nathan’s way up and through the train before it plummets many feet to its final resting place.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Uncharted’ Review: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Try to Recreate the Magic of the Video Games and Fail

When Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune was released in 2007 on the PlayStation 3, one of the main compliments the Naughty Dog-developed game received was that it was like playing a movie. As the franchise has grown and technology has improved, this has only become more true, as the adventures of treasure hunters Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan felt like the closest thing gamers could get to recreating their Indiana Jones dreams. Yet what made Uncharted such a compelling and engrossing series wasn’t its story—which, while solid, was still a mishmash of adventure stories seen plenty of times before—but that the player could experience these events first-hand, escape death at every corner, fight enemies around the world, and search for long-hidden treasure. What made Uncharted so great was that it put the player in Nathan Drake’s shoes.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Does the Uncharted movie suffer from the video game adaptation curse?

In brief: The years-in-development Uncharted movie had plenty of promise, thanks mostly to a cast that includes Tom Holland riding high from his Spider-Man: No Way Home success and some great source material. But it appears that this is yet another example of an adaptation failing to match the video game it's based on, with reviews ranging from mediocre to outright bad.
VIDEO GAMES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Uncharted' is a video game that thinks it's a movie

Do you remember the story about Galileo dropping a feather and a hammer from the top of the Tower of Pisa and discovering they both fell at the same rate, regardless of mass? Well, "Uncharted" doesn't. Numerous laws of nature are broken in the caper. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg...
VIDEO GAMES
Observer

‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland Can’t Save This Mediocre Take On a Very Good Video Game Franchise

UNCHARTED ★★ (2/4 stars) Written by: Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway. Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas. As Nate, Holland is likable and attractive, although he isn’t given much characterization to work with. Here Nate is a suave New York bartender who swipes jewelry off unsuspecting customers, and he seems ready for adventure—a quick montage of him doing push-ups and rope climbs in his tiny apartment makes that, along with Holland’s swelling biceps, overtly clear. One night Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a badly miscast Mark Wahlberg, shows up at the bar and coerces Nate into helping him find a legendary stash of gold that dates back five hundred years, lost during the circumnavigating expedition of Ferdinand Magellan. Sully thinks Nate has a clue that will lead them to the gold, thanks to Nate’s long-lost brother Sam, shown only in a requisite flashback.
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

‘Uncharted’ review: Tom Holland’s video game-inspired adventure is fine, I guess

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Someday, somebody will make a great movie based on a video game. “Uncharted” ain’t it. But the big-budget film, based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise of the same name, isn’t the unmitigated disaster its inconspicuous mid-February release date or negative early buzz suggests it could be. As far as these types of movies go, “Uncharted” is fine. Nothing more, nothing less.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: In Adapting a Video Game, a Charmless Uncharted Barely Holds Up as a Movie

I have some very pointed questions to ask devoted players of video games who actually look forward to the occasional film adaptations of those games. And while these are serious questions, I don’t really want to know the answers to them…but then, I kind of do. If one of the reasons you love whatever game is because of its cinematic qualities, why would you want a film version done at all? And if one of your complaints is that a movie adaptation isn’t enough like the game, why would you want a film to ape a game you already have? Wouldn’t you want something that is executed differently? Along those lines, if a particular actor seems miscast as a game character, why is that a problem? Again, why would you want someone who looked exactly like the person in the game when you already have that guy in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TheWrap

Why ‘Uncharted’ Director Ruben Fleischer Felt Trying to Re-Create the Video Games Was ‘A Fool’s Errand’

“Uncharted” is finally hitting the big screen. After years of starts, stops, dead ends and speedbumps, the movie adaptation of the beloved PlayStation video games (published by Naughty Dog) is here. Tom Holland stars as young adventurer Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg as the more-seasoned pro Victor “Sully” Sullivan. It’s a rip-snorting, globe-trotting adventure with oversized action set pieces and a lot of genuine humor. And the man in charge of bringing all of that together is filmmaker Ruben Fleischer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Uncharted Director on How the Movie's Nathan Drake Differs From the Games

The Uncharted movie makes a few changes to characters and storylines gamers may know from the Uncharted franchise on PlayStation. The film, directed by Venom's Ruben Fleischer, takes a few different story pieces and launches them in one while also making the lead character Nathan Drake considerably younger for his first movie outing. Tom Holland's version of Nathan Drake had "free rein" to earn the actor's own stamp and Fleischer discussed the differences on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast.
VIDEO GAMES
Newnan Times-Herald

Uncharted: Video game adaptation benefits from the Holland effect

“Uncharted” will make money--millions of dollars in its opening weekend. But that has nothing to do with the film’s merit. It all comes down to the “Holland effect.”. After the massive worldwide record-breaking performance of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland is the newly-minted box office king. And in “Uncharted,” as fearless adventurer Nathan Drake, Holland effectively channels his likable Peter Parker youthful, plucky appeal. The super-hero adjacent character is inspired by the Sony PlayStation video game initially released in 2007.
TENNIS
Collider

How to Watch ‘Uncharted’: Is the Tom Holland Action-Adventure Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

When Tom Holland is not busy being Spider-Man, he is Nathan Drake, hunting down treasures around the world. Uncharted is an upcoming action-adventure movie, based on the popular PlayStation game series of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg, are the leading characters, developed after their eponymous counterparts in the original game series. The ensemble cast also features Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in major roles.
MOVIES

