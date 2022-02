Are you ready for some football? It is always an odd feeling watching a Super Bowl absent of the Patriots or Tom Brady, but I suppose an occasional change of pace doesn’t hurt. Good luck to the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in the big game on Sunday, and I hope you all have your favorite Super Bowl recipes lined up. If you are visiting friends, family, or your favorite local establishment, please plan to have a sober ride home. There is no excuse for drunk driving, and we need to work together to keep each other safe.

