UBS Launches Reimagined Wealth Management Experience for Multicultural Investors

Kevin Britt is living the American Dream as the founder and CEO of The Elate Group, an emerging industry leader in high-touch concierge moving and storage for residential, commercial and government clients. “The United States is the greatest country in the world,” exclaimed Britt, who immigrated to the U.S. from Europe in 2003 with just a few dollars in his pocket. “Becoming a U.S. citizen was one of the proudest moments in my life. I’m living proof there is an abundance of opportunities to succeed in America for those willing to work hard, push the boundaries of what’s possible, and pursue their dreams.” Growing up in the international city of Kiev, Britt became fascinated with languages, which lead him to eventually earning advanced degrees in language and international finance. He became proficient in the translation and real-time interpretation of multiple languages, including English, German, French, Spanish and Japanese. His language skills were especially useful when he served as an intern at the European Central Bank and Frankfurt stock Exchange. There he discovered the world of international business and came to admire the many great American entrepreneurs who had transformed their industries. The allure of the U.S. business world soon set him on a journey to New York City. “When I arrived, I was on my own in the Big Apple,” said Britt. “But I soon discovered my language skills gave me a great advantage in the multi-cultural neighborhoods in and around New York City, and especially with wealthy and prominent internationals I would eventually have as clients.” Driven by aspirations of someday starting his own business, he explored several career paths, first working for a moving company, then as a language teacher, real estate agent and licensed investment advisor. These experiences eventually led him back to the moving business and founding Elate in 2013. Bootstrapping Success Starting with a rented truck and a few fellow movers from past jobs, Britt soon put Elate on the map by providing a bespoke, high-touch experience for his clients. "Rather than go on a race to the bottom by offering the cheapest moves, I instead focused on delivering premium end-to-end services that address all of my client’s needs when relocating their home or business. This led to referrals for relocating and storing valuable fine furniture and art for affluent clients, as well as major commercial contracts.” Elate has steadily expanded over the last 8 years, with now more than 16 trucks in his fleet that serve several East Coast markets, including Philadelphia, Washington D.C, Southampton, NY and New York City, Greenwich, CT, Boston and Woodcliff Lake, NJ. The company also makes national and international moves, such as to and from Canada and Mexico. Britt has also diversified the company’s offerings to include concierge self-storage and complete setup at the destination, including rehanging art and chandeliers: “We offer our clients a moving package that we believe no one else can replicate. Our moving teams never change during a long-distance move. There is also no consolidation on our trucks of items from different moves, which is unfortunately a common practice in our business. We believe greater security for our clients and their precious belongings builds trust and loyalty, and this leads to repeat business and great referrals.” Movers and Shakers Britt’s dedication to excellent service has attracted thousands of satisfied residential and commercial clients. Elate regularly serves world-class organizations like the Four Seasons Hotels, Charles Schwab, and the United Nations. It has been awarded major government contracts by the U.S. Social Security Administration, New York State, and West Point Military Academy. The company has also managed the moves of prominent celebrities, athletes, dignitaries and corporate executives from across the spectrum. “Our strong reputation for quality and upmost care continues to attract the biggest estate moves in our region,” said Britt. Elate’s most prominent move to date was a $175 million estate in the Hamptons completed earlier this year, which included many priceless works of art. It also recently moved the most expensive home in Greenwich, Connecticut valued at $144 Million. Britt is now looking to expand Elate’s service hubs into California, Texas and Arizona: “These are growing markets where we believe our premium services would be well received. We also see great potential for expanding our door-to-door concierge self-storage service business nationwide. “Only in this amazing country could someone like me accomplish so much and be only limited by my dreams,” said Britt. “For my many valued clients, I could not be more thankful for the trust they have invested in me and my fantastic team at Elate.” To learn more contact: Kevin Britt, CEO info@elatemoving.com.

