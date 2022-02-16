ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

UBS Launches Reimagined Wealth Management Experience for Multicultural Investors

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLed by Melinda Hightower, Head of Multicultural Investors Strategic Client Segment, UBS Global Wealth Management, the segment will seek to build and enhance the UBS ecosystem to more effectively serve and benefit all investors through an inclusive, innovative experience. The segment will deliver wealth management insights, inclusive investment solutions for investors...

thewestsidegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
International Business Times

China's 'Common Prosperity' Drive Positive For Wealth Management Industry - UBS

China's drive for "common prosperity" to ease inequality could be a positive catalyst for the local wealth management industry, as it leads to expansion of the middle-income group and healthy development of capital markets, according to a UBS report. The wealth management market in the world's second-largest economy could hit...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase partners with One River to offer crypto accounts for wealth managers

Coinbase Prime (NASDAQ:COIN) on Friday teamed up with asset manager One River to offer cryptocurrency accounts for wealth managers, according to a blog post. Specifically, Coinbase (COIN) enabled One River to give wealth managers direct access to ONE Digital SMA, a suite of digital investment strategies and indexes in a separately managed account platform, the company said.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Preparing for a demographic shift in wealth management

For years, economists and wealth strategists have looked to 2030 as a key milestone for retirement and estate planning. That’s when, according to the Census Bureau, all members of the baby boomer generation will have reached the traditional retirement age of 65. The financial services industry refers to this period as the “Great Wealth Transfer” because we’re seeing major age and gender demographic shifts among those coming into, and managing, wealth.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Omaha.com

Silverleaf Wealth Management

JUSTIN GIBSON HONORED AS ONE OF LPL FINANCIAL'S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS Justin Gibson, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Silverleaf Wealth Management, today announced his inclusion in LPL's Executive Council. This elite award is presented to less than 0.5% of the firm's more than 19,000 financial advisors nationwide*. "I congratulate Justin on behalf of LPL," said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "We are inspired by his dedication to clients and strong commitment to helping them work toward their financial goals. It is an honor to support Justin with robust resources, integrated capabilities and differentiated service experiences designed to help him run a thriving practice. We wish Justin and his entire team continued success as they create meaningful impact in the lives of their clients in the years ahead." About Silverleaf: Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management, oversees a team of 23 including 12 producing advisors collectively responsible for managing over $1 Billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group. Silverleaf provides a full range of personalized services, including retirement and financial planning as well as tax and estate planning strategies. Silverleafwealth.com Gibson is affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives. *Achievement is based on annual production among LPL Advisors only. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA|SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser. Silverleaf Advisor Group and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs Wealth Management#Financial Advisors#Nnpa#Asian American#Hispanic#Latino#Jpmorgan Chase Co
WHAS 11

Lamkin Wealth Management: Mark's Money Moment

You can find Mark Lamkin and the Lamkin Wealth Management team at LamkinWealth.com or by calling (502) 690-6764. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Calton & Associates, Inc. member FINRA and SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser Lamkin Wealth Management is not owned or controlled by Calton & Associates, Inc.
ECONOMY
WestfairOnline

Karen Glassman named managing director at Stamford’s NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth LLC, a Stamford-based registered investment adviser specializing in ultra-high net worth, family office and institutional clients, has named Karen Glassman as managing director. In her new role, Glassman will focus on the firm’s global marketing, initiating and expanding assets under management and developing direct contact with clients. She...
STAMFORD, CT
Philadelphia Business Journal

Elate Group CEO Realizes the American Dream While Reimagining the Moving Experience

Kevin Britt is living the American Dream as the founder and CEO of The Elate Group, an emerging industry leader in high-touch concierge moving and storage for residential, commercial and government clients. “The United States is the greatest country in the world,” exclaimed Britt, who immigrated to the U.S. from Europe in 2003 with just a few dollars in his pocket. “Becoming a U.S. citizen was one of the proudest moments in my life. I’m living proof there is an abundance of opportunities to succeed in America for those willing to work hard, push the boundaries of what’s possible, and pursue their dreams.” Growing up in the international city of Kiev, Britt became fascinated with languages, which lead him to eventually earning advanced degrees in language and international finance. He became proficient in the translation and real-time interpretation of multiple languages, including English, German, French, Spanish and Japanese. His language skills were especially useful when he served as an intern at the European Central Bank and Frankfurt stock Exchange. There he discovered the world of international business and came to admire the many great American entrepreneurs who had transformed their industries. The allure of the U.S. business world soon set him on a journey to New York City. “When I arrived, I was on my own in the Big Apple,” said Britt. “But I soon discovered my language skills gave me a great advantage in the multi-cultural neighborhoods in and around New York City, and especially with wealthy and prominent internationals I would eventually have as clients.” Driven by aspirations of someday starting his own business, he explored several career paths, first working for a moving company, then as a language teacher, real estate agent and licensed investment advisor. These experiences eventually led him back to the moving business and founding Elate in 2013. Bootstrapping Success Starting with a rented truck and a few fellow movers from past jobs, Britt soon put Elate on the map by providing a bespoke, high-touch experience for his clients. "Rather than go on a race to the bottom by offering the cheapest moves, I instead focused on delivering premium end-to-end services that address all of my client’s needs when relocating their home or business. This led to referrals for relocating and storing valuable fine furniture and art for affluent clients, as well as major commercial contracts.” Elate has steadily expanded over the last 8 years, with now more than 16 trucks in his fleet that serve several East Coast markets, including Philadelphia, Washington D.C, Southampton, NY and New York City, Greenwich, CT, Boston and Woodcliff Lake, NJ. The company also makes national and international moves, such as to and from Canada and Mexico. Britt has also diversified the company’s offerings to include concierge self-storage and complete setup at the destination, including rehanging art and chandeliers: “We offer our clients a moving package that we believe no one else can replicate. Our moving teams never change during a long-distance move. There is also no consolidation on our trucks of items from different moves, which is unfortunately a common practice in our business. We believe greater security for our clients and their precious belongings builds trust and loyalty, and this leads to repeat business and great referrals.” Movers and Shakers Britt’s dedication to excellent service has attracted thousands of satisfied residential and commercial clients. Elate regularly serves world-class organizations like the Four Seasons Hotels, Charles Schwab, and the United Nations. It has been awarded major government contracts by the U.S. Social Security Administration, New York State, and West Point Military Academy. The company has also managed the moves of prominent celebrities, athletes, dignitaries and corporate executives from across the spectrum. “Our strong reputation for quality and upmost care continues to attract the biggest estate moves in our region,” said Britt. Elate’s most prominent move to date was a $175 million estate in the Hamptons completed earlier this year, which included many priceless works of art. It also recently moved the most expensive home in Greenwich, Connecticut valued at $144 Million. Britt is now looking to expand Elate’s service hubs into California, Texas and Arizona: “These are growing markets where we believe our premium services would be well received. We also see great potential for expanding our door-to-door concierge self-storage service business nationwide. “Only in this amazing country could someone like me accomplish so much and be only limited by my dreams,” said Britt. “For my many valued clients, I could not be more thankful for the trust they have invested in me and my fantastic team at Elate.” To learn more contact: Kevin Britt, CEO info@elatemoving.com.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy