ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How To Keep Your Home Neat And Clean

katheats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeel like you can never keep your house tidy? Here are my best tips on how to keep your home neat and clean. As a mom to two young boys, my house never feels as clean as I want it. Most days it feels like I’m constantly chasing the boys, and...

www.katheats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Bathtub with Dish Soap and a Broom

When bathroom cleaning day comes around, rubber gloves and a sponge aren’t the only things in our arsenal. The toughest jobs call for even tougher cleaning products: disinfecting cleaners, vinegar, sometimes even bleach. But if you have persistent stains from soap scum, add one more product to your cleaning caddy: Dawn dish soap.
HOME & GARDEN
marthastewart.com

What Is the Best Way to Clean Your Baseboards?

Despite the fact that we don't use our walls for any specific day-to-day activities, they see quite a bit of action. Chances are, you have a few fingerprint smudges near electricity switches—or lower, where curious little palms use the wall as a prop. Between unnoticed food splatters or dust bunnies, the walls in our homes can become grimy relatively quickly, and this is especially true if you have baseboards. These panels—they run along the bottoms of your walls and are most often installed in kitchens and bathrooms—are notorious dust and dirt magnets. If you just rushed to examine yours (when was the last time you did that?) and were less than pleased with what you found, it's time to give them a much-needed once-over. Luckily, it's easy to make them pristine again.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
KSAT 12

How to deep-clean your greasy, grimy stovetop

Many of us did a lot of cooking and baking over the holidays, and we have a greasy, grimy stovetop and oven to prove it! You can give your hardworking range the postholiday, deep-clean treatment with these tips from the experts at Consumer Reports. Over time, leaving spills on your...
HOME & GARDEN
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floor Cleaning#Carpet Cleaning#Cleaning Products#Guns#Stress Hormone
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
TODAY.com

Keep your shoes organized with these 12 sleek storage ideas

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

15 Toilet Paper Storage Ideas to Jazz Up Your Bathroom

Everyone understands the importance of keeping plenty of extra toilet paper on hand, but let's face it, the average bathroom is just 5 by 8 feet and doesn't necessarily include a ton of storage space. If you need to house a handful of extra TP rolls and aren't sure how to do so in a manner that's both functional and stylish, we're more than happy to assist. We've discovered lots of innovative toilet paper storage ideas that can either be DIYed or affordably obtained. Check out 15 of our favorites below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
YourCentralValley.com

Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day: Here are our cleaning experts tips on how to celebrate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day, and there are good reasons to celebrate. It’s a day to put clutter in its place and organize every room of the house. From maximizing closet space to choosing appropriate organizers, tips from our expert will give you the information you […]
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

Clever Organization Turned This Overstuffed Pantry into a Storage-Packed Snack Station

With three hungry teenagers in the house, Katherine and Steve Bayens knew their inefficient kitchen pantry wasn't working for the family. With designer Cathy Kramer's help, they transformed the pantry into a combination storage area and snack-prep station. Now the space boasts a handy countertop; drawers for snack-making utensils; hidden pullout garbage and recycling bins; outlets for frequently used small appliances; and deep, adjustable wire shelving. The new setup makes food preparation and cleanup easier for the teens. And if they do leave a mess, their parents can simply close the doors to hide it from view.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy